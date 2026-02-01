China targets ‘rats’ stealing military funds after launch of high-profile probe into top generals

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The commentary called for discipline in key industries and areas of overlap between the military and local government.

– China’s official military newspaper called for corrupt officials who misuse military funds to be punished , days after the announcement of a high-profile probe into the nation’s top generals roiled Beijing’s defence establishment.

“Strike hard against corruption that undermines the building of fighting capability, thoroughly investigate and root out ‘fat rats’ that embezzle military funds,” a research centre of the National Defence University commanded readers on Jan 30 in the People’s Liberation Army Daily.

Priority should be given to cases where “political and commercial issues are intertwined”, according to the commentary, which called for discipline in key industries and areas of overlap between the military and local government.

The university is China’s top military academy and directly overseen by the apex Central Military Commission, while the PLA Daily is read by defence officers, academy cadets and researchers , among others .

President Xi Jinping’s move to probe his top general and one-time ally, General Zhang Youxia , marked the most stunning development yet in China’s biggest military purge in roughly half a century.

The investigation announced on Jan 24 also targeted joint chief of staff Liu Zhenli, raising fresh questions about the defence force’s readiness.

China has not given an official reason for the investigations beyond saying the men are suspected of “serious discipline and law violations”.

An editorial on the front page of the PLA Daily published on Jan 31 said Beijing’s anti-graft campaign knows no “forbidden zones”, reinforcing a policy of total oversight and zero tolerance.

Despite short-term pain and difficulties, the military only grows more resilient and lethal through such purges, according to the newspaper commentary.

The Defence Ministry on Jan 29 sought to play down concern about combat readiness.

“The harder the people’s military fights against corruption, the stronger, purer and more combat-effective it becomes,” Defence Ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said at a regular briefing.

“We will always be a heroic force that the party can trust and the people can rely on.” BLOOMBERG