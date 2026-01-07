Straitstimes.com header logo

China takes punitive actions on three Taiwanese for ‘independence activities’

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory, which Taipei rejects.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: REUTERS

Follow topic:

BEIJING - China will take punitive actions against three Taiwanese for their involvement in separatist activities related to “Taiwan independence”, its Taiwan Affairs Office said on Jan 7.

One of the people was named as an accomplice in separatist activities and faces lifelong accountability.

Two of the others, as well as their relatives, will be banned from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, the office’s spokesman Chen Binhua told reporters at a weekly news briefing.

Mr Chen said the purpose of the actions against a small number of “Taiwan independence diehards” is to “fundamentally safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, and that it was not aimed at the Taiwanese in general.

