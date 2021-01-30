Commentary
China takes pains to stress safety of shots
It seeks to allay concerns in race to vaccinate 50 million people before CNY
As China races to meet its target of vaccinating 50 million people against Covid-19 before the Chinese New Year holiday, the authorities are stressing the shots' safety, releasing trial data and going the extra mile to allay concerns.
While a December study by the World Economic Forum and Ipsos showed 80 per cent of respondents were keen on inoculation, vaccine-makers and the health authorities face an uphill challenge in trying to inoculate the one billion people - or 70 per cent of the population - which would be needed to reach herd immunity.
