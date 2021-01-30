China takes pains to stress safety of shots

As China races to meet its target of vaccinating 50 million people against Covid-19 before the Chinese New Year holiday, the authorities are stressing the shots' safety, releasing trial data and going the extra mile to allay concerns.

While a December study by the World Economic Forum and Ipsos showed 80 per cent of respondents were keen on inoculation, vaccine-makers and the health authorities face an uphill challenge in trying to inoculate the one billion people - or 70 per cent of the population - which would be needed to reach herd immunity.