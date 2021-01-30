Commentary

China takes pains to stress safety of shots

It seeks to allay concerns in race to vaccinate 50 million people before CNY

China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As China races to meet its target of vaccinating 50 million people against Covid-19 before the Chinese New Year holiday, the authorities are stressing the shots' safety, releasing trial data and going the extra mile to allay concerns.

While a December study by the World Economic Forum and Ipsos showed 80 per cent of respondents were keen on inoculation, vaccine-makers and the health authorities face an uphill challenge in trying to inoculate the one billion people - or 70 per cent of the population - which would be needed to reach herd immunity.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2021, with the headline 'China takes pains to stress safety of shots '. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 