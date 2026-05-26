China takes aim at ‘zero-gravity’ seats in EV draft safety rules

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BEIJING – China flagged risks from so-called “zero-gravity” seats in draft safety rules for electric vehicles issued on May 26 by the industry ministry, as it moves to tighten scrutiny of the fast-growing industry.

The “zero-gravity” seats, with backrests adjustable to steep reclining angles, are increasingly being installed in EVs, along with the rise of the intelligent cockpit.

“When these seats are in a semi-reclined position, occupant safety in a collision may not be guaranteed,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is canvassing public comment until July 25 on the mandatory safety curbs for vehicle seats, head restraints and recycling efforts that include dismantling and crushing auto power batteries.

The new draft comes as regulators focus on EV safety after fatal accidents in 2025 involving SU7 sedans from high-profile EV industry entrant Xiaomi.

In 2026 , the ministry ordered a ban from 2027 on “hidden” car door handles that respond to a key fob, mobile phone or manual pressure. REUTERS