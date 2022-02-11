China suspends Lithuanian beef imports amid row over Taiwan

BEIJING • China has suspended imports of Lithuanian beef, the Customs administration said, as tensions rise over trade following the Baltic nation's stance on Taiwan.

Lithuania, one of the smallest countries in the European Union, enraged China last year when it allowed Taipei to open a representative office in Vilnius under the name of Taiwan - a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing.

China regards the self-governed island as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

On Wednesday, the Customs administration said in a notice that it would immediately suspend the acceptance of import declarations for Lithuanian beef, without giving further explanation.

China imported around 775 tonnes of beef from Lithuania in 2021, according to Customs data, a small fraction of the country's import demand.

But the move comes as Lithuania urged countries to resist Chinese "coercion", with its foreign minister warning that Beijing would target more countries unless like-minded nations pushed back.

Since Lithuania's spat with China, diplomatic ties have been downgraded and Lithuanian exports have been stopped at China's border, although Beijing denies allegations of a "shadow embargo".

The EU has launched a case against Beijing at the World Trade Organisation for targeting Lithuania over its stance on Taiwan.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned the latest Chinese move, which it called "unilateral" and "bullying" and the latest example of Beijing trying to change Lithuania's foreign policy.

"We firmly stand together with Lithuania," ministry spokesman Joanne Ou told reporters.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, REUTERS