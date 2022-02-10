China suspends beef imports from Lithuania

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has suspended imports of beef from Lithuania since Wednesday (Feb 9), the General Administration of Customs said, amid a growing trade spat with the Baltic nation and its Western allies.

The Customs did not give a reason for the suspension.

The agency typically halt imports of meat if exporting nations report outbreaks of disease in livestock. Lithuania has not reported any animal disease to the World Organisation for Animal Health recently.

The move comes, however, after Britain said on Monday it will join the United States and Australia in backing a European Union trade case against China at the World Trade Organisation over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania.

The European Commission says Lithuanian exports to China fell 91 per cent in December compared to the same month in 2020.

Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital Vilnius last year, angering Beijing which regards the self-governed island as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

China is the world's top importer of beef but shipments from Lithuania are minimal.