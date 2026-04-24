China surpasses 5 million valid invention patents

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China has become the first country in the world to surpass 5 million valid invention patents.

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BEIJING - China has become the first country in the world to surpass 5 million valid invention patents, as reported by the nation’s top intellectual property authority on April 23.

Mr Rui Wenbiao, deputy commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, announced at a news conference that China continues to lead in IP development, securing numerous pivotal patents in emerging industries such as quantum technology, biomanufacturing, brain-computer interfaces, and 6G communications.

He cited data revealing that in 2025, China authorised 972,000 invention patents, registered over 4.2 million trademarks, and acknowledged 10.67 million copyrights.

Additionally, the country granted 6,986 new plant variety rights and recognised 104 geographical indication products.

Mr Rui also highlighted intensified efforts in IP protection last year, noting that market regulators across the country resolved 37,000 patent and trademark violations, and courts nationwide concluded 540,000 IP disputes.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index 2025, China has climbed to 10th place, entering the global top 10 for the first time.

He added that the country now hosts 24 of the world’s top 100 science and technology innovation clusters, with the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster ranked first worldwide.

Mr Wang Zhicheng, head of the Copyright Administration of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasised the growing importance of copyright as a strategic resource at the news conference.

He mentioned that law enforcement agencies have intensified anti-piracy campaigns in key areas like film, cultural products, and youth publications to foster healthy industry growth and protect the well-being of young people.

This year’s anti-piracy efforts will focus on audiovisual works, online literature, and digital distribution, utilising advanced technologies to enhance enforcement efficiency, he revealed. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK