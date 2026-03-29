China summons US envoy to Hong Kong over alert on security law changes

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China's Foreign Ministry Office in Hong Kong urged the US to immediately cease all interference in Hong Kong and Beijing’s internal affairs.

Beijing summoned the US’ top envoy to Hong Kong after the consulate posted an alert about new rules giving the authorities power to demand passwords for smartphones or other devices in national security investigations.

China’s Foreign Ministry Office in Hong Kong said Commissioner Cui Jianchun met US Consul General Julie Eadeh on March 27 , and urged the US to immediately cease all interference in Hong Kong and Beijing’s internal affairs.

The meeting followed a March 26 security alert from the US consulate general warning that it is now a criminal offence for anyone, including US citizens, to refuse to provide police with passwords or decryption access for personal electronic devices.

“In addition, the Hong Kong government also has more authority to take and keep any personal devices, as evidence, that they claim are linked to national security offences,” the alert said.

Under the new rules implemented on March 23, suspects in national security investigations in Hong Kong must surrender their passwords if asked by police or face up to one year in prison.

The US consulate did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours.

On March 27 , the Hong Kong government sought to clarify the rules, saying that police need legal authorisation to search an electronic device before demanding a password. The statement said that there is no case where police can randomly ask ordinary citizens on the street for such information.

The Hong Kong government also expressed “strong dissatisfaction with misleading information and sweepingly generalised descriptions” of the new rules by foreign organisations and media. BLOOMBERG