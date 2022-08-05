China summons Canadian diplomat over G-7 statement on Taiwan

Beijing-based Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel has been summoned by China's Foreign Ministry. PHOTO: CANADA.CA
Updated
Published
41 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday (Aug 5) that it summoned Beijing-based Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel over Canada's participation in a statement issued by the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) nations.

This is the latest in a string of diplomatic complaints made by Beijing after the G-7 called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned Mr Nickel on Thursday and urged Canada to "immediately correct its mistakes" on the issue of Taiwan or "bear all consequences", according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement published on Friday.

