China successfully test-fires anti-ballistic missile interceptor

SHANGHAI • China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that "achieved its expected purpose", the Defence Ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country.

Beijing has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles - from those that can destroy satellites in space to advanced nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles - as part of an ambitious modernisation scheme overseen by President Xi Jinping.

China has tested missile interceptors before; the most recent previous public announcement of a test was in February last year, and before that in 2018.

The latest test brings the tally of publicly announced Chinese land-based anti-ballistic missile technical tests to six, state media outlet Global Times reported.

State media also said China has conducted anti-missile system tests since at least 2010.

The ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday that the "ground-based mid-course anti-missile intercept technology" test had been carried out that night. "The test reached its expected goals," the ministry said. "This test was defensive and not aimed at any country."

It provided no other details.

China, along with its ally Russia, has repeatedly expressed opposition to the US deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) anti-missile system in South Korea.

Beijing has argued that the equipment's powerful radar could penetrate into its territory.

The Chinese and Russians have also held simulated anti-missile drills.

China has given few details about its own missile programmes, aside from occasional brief statements by the Defence Ministry or in state media.

In 2016, the Defence Ministry confirmed it was pressing ahead with anti-missile system tests after pictures appeared on state television. Beijing says such technology is needed for national defence and security.

Neighbouring North Korea has also ramped up its missile tests in recent months, prompting South Korea and the US to respond to its provocations.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG