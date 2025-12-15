China strongly dissatisfied with criticism over court verdict on Jimmy Lai

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai leaving the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts building in Hong Kong on Dec 15.

- China on Dec 15 said it was strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes the ‍smears ​and slanders targeting Hong Kong’s ‍judicial system, referring to criticismsmade by other countries of ​the guilty verdict handed down to tycoon Jimmy Lai for his pro-democracy activities.

China’s Foreign Ministry ‍did not name any country, but said it ​urged the relevant ⁠countries to respect China’s sovereignty and the Hong Kong legal system.

Hong Kong’s High Court found tycoon and pro-democracy ​campaigner Jimmy Lai guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign ‌forces in the ​city’s highest-profile trial so far under a China-imposed security law that could see him jailed for life.

“We urge the relevant countries to... not make irresponsible remarks on the trial of judicial ‍cases in Hong Kong and not to ​interfere in Hong Kong’s judiciary or China’s internal ​affairs in any form,” ministry spokesman ‌Guo Jiakun told reporters. REUTERS