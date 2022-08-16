China steps up drought relief efforts in places hardest hit by heatwaves

BEIJING (XINHUA) - A series of drought relief measures have been taken in parts of China, including south-west China's Chongqing municipality and central China's Hubei province, that have been hit by back-to-back heatwaves.

The average precipitation since July in Chongqing has been about half that for the same period of previous years. Some small and medium-size rivers are so dry that they have stopped flowing.

Statistics show that more than 600,000 people across the municipality and 36,700ha of crops have been affected by the drought.

The municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters on Monday (Aug 15) activated an orange alert for drought and a level-III emergency response, urging the local authorities to take measures to fight the drought and ensure water supply for both urban and rural residents.

In the Hegeng township of Yongchuan district, Chongqing, nearly 1,000 residents of two villages have reported water shortages. The local fire department used their trucks' water tanks to deliver water to villagers.

Mobile water supply vehicles were also dispatched to Luoping village in Wushan county, Chongqing, to provide water for both villagers and their livestock.

In Qijiang district, Chongqing, drought relief teams have been sent to villages to inspect and maintain water supply facilities.

The local government also plans to carry out artificial rain enhancement to alleviate the drought.

The municipal meteorological department forecast that heatwaves would continue in most areas of Chongqing until mid-August.

The municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters has asked all districts and counties to take effective measures to ensure the safety of drinking water and reduce agricultural losses due to drought.

In neighbouring Hubei province, 366,666ha of crops were affected by the drought, with 24,000ha bearing no harvest at all.

The provincial water conservancy department has supplied nearly 5.6 billion cu m of water to irrigate 2.5 million ha of farmland.

China has earmarked some 200 million yuan (S$41 million) of disaster relief funds to support drought relief work.

The emergency funds, allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources, will be used to support drought relief efforts in eight provincial-level regions, including Hebei, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia.