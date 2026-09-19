China state TV affiliate flags Anthropic data and privacy risks

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Anthropic’s privacy-policy revisions have increased risks to user data by allowing information to be shared with US intelligence agencies when the company considers it necessary without legal procedures.

Anthropic’s privacy-policy revisions have increased risks to user data by allowing information to be shared with US intelligence agencies when the company considers it necessary without legal procedures, a social-media account affiliated with China Central Television said in a post on Sept 19.

Anthropic has revised its privacy policy 13 times since 2023, including provisions to transfer data from users in Canada, Brazil, South Korea and the European Union to the US, and expanded its data sources from three to six between June 2024 and September 2025, according to the Yuyuantantian post.

It said Anthropic had changed its model-training terms to use the data by default in September 2025.

The post cited an Anthropic report as saying the company was sharing technical indicators with relevant intelligence agencies after alleging that some Chinese companies had engaged in model-distillation activity.

Yuyuantantian said two of three threat-intelligence positions advertised by Anthropic gave preference to candidates who spoke Mandarin or Russian, had intelligence-analysis experience in government or military settings and held top secret US security clearance.

The posting comes as China and the US are set to hold trade talks, ahead of an expected meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet. BLOOMBERG