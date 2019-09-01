China starts to impose additional tariffs on some US goods

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AFP) - China on Sunday (Sept 1) started to impose additional tariffs on some of the US goods on a US$75 billion (S$104 billion) target list, with effect from 0401 GMT (12.01pm Singapore time).

Beijing started levying a 5 per cent tariff on US crude oil from Sunday, the first time US oil has been targeted since the world's two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.

The extra tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest of the items from Dec 15.

Meanwhile, US tariffs against China are due to take effect on Sunday with little sign from President Donald Trump that he is going to back down from new levies on more than US$110 billion in Chinese imports.

The additional 15 per cent tariffs would affect a portion of the US$300 billion in goods from China that so far have been spared.

The new tariffs will target a range of products, from foodstuffs (ketchup, butchered meat, pork sausage, fruits, vegetables, milk and cheese) to sports equipment (golf clubs, surf boards and bicycles), to musical instruments, sportswear and furniture, according to an official list.

The trade war touched off by Mr Trump more than a year ago received its latest jolt last week with the US announcement that all Chinese goods would be subjected to tariffs by the end of this year.

More than US$250 billion worth of China's US$540 billion in exports to the United States last year are already subject to tariffs.