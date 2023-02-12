China ‘getting ready’ to take down unidentified object flying near Qingdao: Chinese media

Fishing boats in Qingdao, China, in December 2022. An unidentified object has been spotted flying over waters near the port city.
QINGDAO – China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object spotted flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, The Paper news outlet reported.

An employee at the marine development authority of Qingdao’s Jimo district said the “relevant authorities” are preparing to bring down the object, the report said. The employee was not informed what the object was.

The person said fishermen in the area have been told to be careful about safety, the report added.

The United States and Canada brought down three high-altitude airborne objects in February, including one that Washington said was sent deliberately by China for surveillance. Beijing countered that it was a harmless weather-monitoring device that blew off course. BLOOMBERG

