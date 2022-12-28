China slams Taiwan's 'cannon fodder' conscription decision

BEIJING - China’s government criticised Taiwan on Wednesday for seeking to use the Taiwanese people as “cannon fodder” by extending compulsory military service from four months to one year starting in 2024.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen announced the extension to compulsory military service on Tuesday.

She had cited the rising threat that the island faces from its giant neighbour China.

China considers Taiwan its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Responding to a question on Taiwan’s decision to lengthen the period of miltary service, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that “struggling for the great task of achieving national reunification is immeasurably significant, dying for Taiwan independence separatist activities is completely worthless”.

“We believe Taiwan compatriots are highly principled, they will not be put up as cannon fodder by Taiwan independence separatist forces,” Mr Wang told a regular news conference.

China has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims, including almost daily Chinese air force missions near the island over the past three years.

Taiwan’s government says only the island’s 23 million people can decide their future.

In announcing the extension of its mandatory military service on Tuesday, President Tsai said Taiwan’s current military system, including training reservists, is inefficient and insufficient to cope with China’s rising military threat, especially if it launched a rapid attack on the island.

Conscripts will undergo more intense training, including shooting exercises, combat instruction used by US forces, and operating more powerful weapons including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank missiles, Ms Tsai added. REUTERS