China slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit as dangerous and stupid

China yesterday continued to voice its anger at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, calling the move "dangerous and stupid" as it announced new economic measures and other sanctions against the island.

"The United States should not fantasise about distorting facts at will. The US side claimed that China is escalating the situation, but the basic facts are that the US first provoked China on the Taiwan question and blatantly violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a statement released from Phnom Penh, where he was attending the Asean Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"The introduction of the Taiwan question into the regional strategy by the US, which inflates tensions and stokes confrontation, is against the trend of regional development and goes against the expectations of people in the Asia-Pacific," he added. "This is very dangerous and stupid."

Later, speaking on the sidelines of the Asean meeting, Mr Wang said the visit is a "complete farce".

"Under the guise of so-called 'democracy', the United States is violating China's sovereignty," he said. "Those who play with fire will come to no good end, those who infringe on China's rights will definitely be punished."

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that needs to be retaken, by force if necessary.

Beijing had summoned US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Tuesday night - when Mrs Pelosi arrived in Taipei - to voice its disapproval of the visit.

China's Ambassador to the US Qin Gang said in a statement that he, too, had lodged a diplomatic protest to the National Security Council and the State Department.

Calling on Washington to immediately address its wrongdoings, Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng said the US needs to take practical measures to undo the adverse effects of the visit.

"The move is extremely egregious in nature, and the consequences are extremely serious. China will not sit idly by," Mr Xie told Mr Burns, according to a readout of the meeting from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Taiwan Work Office of China's main party political body vowed legal penalties for what it called "die-hard" supporters of Taiwanese independence.

"We will take criminal punishment measures against those die-hard 'Taiwan independence' elements who deliberately challenge the law, punish them strictly in accordance with the law, and hold them accountable throughout their lifetime," it said in a statement.

Beijing yesterday banned the import of citrus fruit and certain types of fish from Taiwan.