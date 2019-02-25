China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City to expand 5G network

TIANJIN (XINHUA) - China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, a joint project between the two countries, will add 10 5G base stations to the existing two by 2020 to expand its 5G network, Chinese telecom giant China Mobile said Monday (Feb 25).

The base stations will enable the eco-city, located in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, to use 5G technology to transmit high-definition pictures and videos to improve city management, according to Zhang Lei, deputy general manager of China Mobile's branch in Tianjin's Binhai New Area.

Huang Yonghao, deputy director of the eco city's technology bureau, said the 5G network will also power the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in environmental monitoring, geographical mapping and law enforcement.

The eco-city, inaugurated in 2008, is designed to strengthen environmental protection, conserve resources and build a harmonious society.

Besides the eco-city, there are currently two such cooperation initiatives between China and Singapore, namely the Suzhou Industrial Park in eastern China's Jiangsu province and an intergovernmental project in south-west China's Chongqing Municipality.