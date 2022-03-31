China signals support for Russia as war in Ukraine grinds on

BEIJING - China has signalled it is doubling down on its support for Russia, at a time when international pressure is building on Moscow to reach a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday (March 30) that "China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of the changing international situation, maintained the correct direction of progress and shown tenacious development momentum".

"The two sides have a firmer willingness to develop bilateral relations, and more confidence in advancing cooperation in various fields," said Mr Wang, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He added that Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to take relations to a "higher level".

His comments, made during a meeting with visiting top Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov, are aimed at reassuring Moscow of Beijing's support, but also show how China continues to carefully tread a balance in the Ukraine crisis, said experts.

A Russian read-out of the meeting, held during Mr Lavrov's first visit to China since the war began over a month ago, said both ministers had condemned the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and other countries.

Beijing is in an awkward position: It is trying to preserve its relations with Russia, which it sees as an important ally with significant strategic weight, while seeking to convince the West that it does not support Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Last week (March 20), the Chinese envoy to the US, Mr Qin Gang, told pro-Beijing Phoenix TV that although both Beijing and Moscow have declared that their partnership has "no limits", China still has a "bottom line", which he defined as the "purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the international law and basic norms governing international relations".

There have been other signals that Beijing is unlikely to support Russia economically if it risks inviting secondary sanctions on China - Reuters had reported last week that state-run firm Sinopec had suspended talks on a US$500 million (S$677 million) project in Russia.

Associate Professor Li Mingjiang from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore said: "I won't be surprised if policymakers in Moscow have developed some suspicions about China and whether it is quietly or implicitly collaborating with the US and Western countries.

"In that context, there is a need to reassure Russia that China is not stepping back from their strategic partnership."

The official People's Daily has also published a series of commentaries this week blaming the US for inciting the conflict in Ukraine, which Prof Li said are also meant to reassure Moscow.

In one commentary, the newspaper said Washington bears "unshirkable responsibility" for the war, repeating the oft-cited view by Chinese officials that it was the US-led expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation that sparked the crisis.