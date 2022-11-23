China set to fine Ant Group over $1.38b, signalling revamp nears end: Sources

HONG KONG - Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) on billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company’s two-year long regulatory overhaul.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm’s US$37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources.

The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources. It plans to hold more discussions with other regulators about Ant’s revamp later this year and announce the fine as soon as the second quarter of next year, said a source.

A fine on Ant could help pave the way for the company to secure a long-awaited financial holding company licence, seek growth again, and eventually revive its plans for a public market debut.

Ant’s fine would be the largest regulatory penalty imposed on a Chinese Internet company since ride-hailing major Didi Global was fined US$1.2 billion by China’s cyber security regulator in July.

The fintech firm’s affiliate, e-commerce titan Alibaba Group, last year received a record fine of 18 billion yuan (S$3.47 billion) for antitrust violations.

US-listed shares of Alibaba slipped 1.2 per cent in morning trading.

The penalties are part of Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on the country’s tech behemoths that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off their values and shrunk revenues and profits.

But Chinese authorities have in recent months softened their tone on the tech crackdown amid efforts to bolster an economy that has been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A fine will likely focus on Ant’s alleged violations relating to a “disorderly expansion of capital” and the corresponding financial risks its once freewheeling businesses have caused, said one of the sources.

Ant and the PBOC did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

All the sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.