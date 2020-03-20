China sees zero local coronavirus cases for second day, record new imported cases

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS, AFP) - China’s coronavirus infections from abroad hit a new daily record while infected travellers reached an unprecedented number of Chinese provinces, pressuring authorities to hold the bar high on already tough custom rules and public-health protocols.

Mainland China had 39 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said, all of which were imported cases. There were no locally transmitted cases for a second day.

Of the new imported infections, 14 were in Guangdong, eight in Shanghai and six in Beijing, the health authority said on Friday.

Big transport hubs like the Chinese capital, Shanghai, Guangdong, including Shenzhen, have been the main points of entry for cases involving infected travellers.

But on Thursday, imported cases were also reported in Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Shandong and Gansu in the north, as well as in Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Sichuan.

That brings the total number of imported infections in China to 228 as of Thursday.

The imported travellers, many of whom are Chinese nationals returning from overseas, have yet to pass their illness on to local communities so far, thanks to 14-day quarantine periods and isolation either at home or at designated venues.

But authorities are acutely aware of the dangers and are now worried about a second wave of infections coming from abroad.

China must not allow the improving trend in the containment of the virus to reverse, President Xi Jinping warned on Wednesday, as the pandemic sickened more than 200,000 people around the globe.

Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province and epicentre of the outbreak in China, saw zero new cases for a second day.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,967.

The country’s drop in cases offers a ray of hope for the rest of the world as a slew of other nations go into lockdown in an effort to emulate China’s tactic against the disease.

The number of deaths in China has also slowed dramatically, with the NHC reporting only three new fatalities, the lowest daily increase since it started publishing figures in January.

In a grim milestone showing how the crisis has moved from Asia to Europe, China’s death toll, now at 3,248, was overtaken on Thursday by Italy, where more than 3,400 people have now died.

The virus is believed to have emerged in an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Some 56 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province were locked down in late January, but authorities are progressively easing the travel curbs as cases have dwindled.