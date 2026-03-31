China seeks to strengthen ties as EU lawmakers’ visit ends eight years’ hiatus

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The nine-member EU delegation will go to Beijing and Shanghai on their three-day visit.

BEIJING – China welcomed the first visit by European lawmakers in eight years, as Beijing seeks to stabilise relations following the lifting of retaliatory sanctions in 2025.

A European parliamentary delegation began their trip on March 31, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing.

The visit ends a long hiatus marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and diplomatic friction over human rights disputes, although tensions persist over trade and Beijing’s alleged support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The legislative affairs commission of the National People’s Congress invited their EU counterparts to visit, Ms Mao said, adding that China believes the exchange will enhance cooperation between the legislatures and “facilitate the sound and steady growth of China-EU ties.”

Led by Ms Anna Cavazzini, the nine-member delegation will go to Beijing and Shanghai on their three-day visit, according to an earlier statement by the European Parliament.

The group represents the internal market committee and will meet with Chinese officials including Mr Shen Chunyao, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the top legislative body.

China previously blacklisted several European politicians in 2021 in a retaliatory move over EU sanctions concerning alleged human rights abuses on the Uighurs in Xinjiang.

The move effectively froze a major investment deal, worsening diplomatic relations.

While China emphasises cooperation, the visiting lawmakers are targeting “systemic breaches” of EU consumer laws, according to the European Parliament statement.

The delegation is investigating the massive volume of allegedly non-compliant small parcels arriving from platforms such as Shein, Alibaba and Temu.

An estimated 5.9 billion low-value items entered the EU in 2025 in parcels directly shipped to consumers, with over 90 per cent originating from China.

Brussels has responded by creating a new customs agency in Lille, France, to manage the influx of shipments and curb what it sees as unfair competition.

In July, the head of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen, called on China to open up its market and rectify over-capacity issues after a one-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

She warned that it will be difficult for the EU to maintain its level of openness unless the grievances are addressed. BLOOMBERG