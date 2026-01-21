China says it will defend UN system after ‘Board of Peace’ invite

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, traditionally defends the UN system while calling for reforms.

BEIJING – China said on Jan 21 it would defend the international system with the United Nations “at its core”, a day after announcing it had been invited to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” .

Beijing confirmed it received an invitation to join the board, which is aimed at resolving conflicts.

China has yet to confirm whether it will accept the invitation, but Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said during a news conference on Jan 21 that Beijing would support a UN-based international world order, regardless of “changes”.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China firmly upholds the international system with the United Nations at its core… international relations based on the objectives and principles of the UN Charter,” Mr Guo said.

China, the world’s second-largest economy and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, traditionally defends the UN system while calling for reforms. AFP