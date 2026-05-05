China says wider US sanctions on Cuba are ‘illegal’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on May 1 broadening US sanctions against the Cuban government.

– China urged Washington on May 5 to immediately end its embargo and sanctions on Cuba, saying the expanded measures were “illegal” and “seriously violated” the norms of international relations.

US President Donald Trump, seeking to put more pressure on Havana after ousting Venezuela’s leader, signed an executive order on May 1 broadening US sanctions against the Cuban government, two White House officials told Reuters.

Beijing has voiced support for the socialist island after tension flared in January between the US and Cuba after the US captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, long a close ally of Cuba.

“The United States has intensified its illegal unilateral sanctions against Cuba,” China’s Foreign Ministry said, criticising the move as “seriously violating” the basic norms of international relations.

“China... urges the United States to immediately end the embargo and sanctions against Cuba and any form of coercive pressure,” it added in a statement, saying they violated the Cuban people’s right to existence and development.

China backs Cuba’s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and security and resolutely opposes interference in its internal affairs, the ministry added. REUTERS