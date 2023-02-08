China says US should return debris from balloon it shot down

PARIS – A prominent Chinese diplomat said the United States should return debris from the balloon it shot down because it is the country’s property, putting the decision over the aircraft’s remains in Washington’s hands.

“If you pick up something on the street, you should return it to the owner, if you know who the owner is,” said Mr Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France. Beijing maintains that the aircraft was a civilian climate research vehicle, though the US says it was for surveillance.

“If the Americans don’t want to return it, that’s their decision. This demonstrates their dishonesty,” Mr Lu said in an interview with French news channel LCI on Monday, according to a transcript posted on the Chinese embassy’s official WeChat account on Wednesday.

The remarks are the first time that China has officially expressed a desire for the US to return the balloon it downed off South Carolina. The US Navy released photos of the balloon on Tuesday, showing large debris being hauled onto a boat.

China’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that it reserved the right to respond to the US’s move, without explaining what that would entail.