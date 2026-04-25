China says US export bills risk disrupting chip supply chains

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The US advanced a slate of export‑control bills on April 22, showing a growing appetite to tighten restrictions on semiconductor technologies flowing to China.

BEIJING - China said it is closely monitoring US legislative plans after the US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced export-control bills targeting semiconductors, which Beijing warned could disrupt global supply chains if passed.

Beijing described the US lawmakers’ move as a broadening of national security to justify trade curbs, and said the misuse of export controls would undermine the international economic order and harm the global chip industry, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce on April 25 .

China said it would carefully assess the impact on its national interests if the bills are enacted and vowed to take necessary steps to safeguard the lawful rights of domestic companies, without detailing potential countermeasures.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a slate of bipartisan export‑control bills on April 22 , underscoring a growing appetite in Congress to tighten restrictions on artificial intelligence and semiconductor technologies flowing to China, even as the Trump administration has so far refrained from imposing major new curbs.

The measures include the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act, which would further restrict exports of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. BLOOMBERG