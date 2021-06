JIUQUAN, CHINA (REUTERS) - China is expected to launch the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 at 9.22am Beijing time (9.22am Singapore time) on Thursday (June 17), an official at the China Manned Space agency said on Wednesday.

The astronauts flying the spacecraft will be Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, Ji Qiming, assistant director at the China Manned Space Agency, told reporters.