China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after US threats

US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against China last week.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (May 6) that tariffs should not be used as a weapon, after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs last week as a retaliatory measure over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that tariffs in general hurt all parties involved.

She reiterated that the United States should stop shifting its responsibilities over Covid-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless.

 

