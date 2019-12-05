China says tariffs should be reduced for phase one trade deal with US

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday (Dec 5) that tariffs must be lowered for there to be a phase one trade agreement with the United States.

Both sides are maintaining close communication, Mr Gao Feng, spokesman at the ministry, told reporters.

On a phone call last week, lead Chinese trade negotiator Vice-Premier Liu He discussed "core issues of concern" with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Completion of a phase one deal had been initially expected in November, ahead of a new round of US tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec 15.

On Nov 7, Mr Gao said China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a phase one trade deal, but the specific tariffs to be cancelled could be negotiated.