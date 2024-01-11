China says Taiwan presidential front runner a ‘severe danger’

BEIJING - China warned voters in Taiwan on Jan 11 that an election win by presidential front runner would pose a “severe danger” to cross-strait ties, days before the self-ruled island heads to the polls.

Taiwan’s election is being closely watched by policymakers in Beijing, Washington and beyond as its outcome will affect future relations with an increasingly assertive China.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day – by force if necessary – while the United States is the democratic island’s main security backer.

In the lead-up to the election, polling figures have signalled voters appear to favour the independence-leaning candidate Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement on Jan 11 it “sincerely hoped that most Taiwan compatriots will see the extreme harm of the DPP’s ‘Taiwan independence’ line and the severe danger of Mr Lai Ching-te in his instigation of cross-strait conflicts”.

“If he comes to power, he will further push for ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities (and create) turbulence in the Taiwan Strait,” said the statement, which contained comments by spokesperson Chen Binhua at a press conference on Jan 10, and was also published by state news agency Xinhua.

“As cross-strait relations stand at a crossroads, (we hope) they will make the correct choice and jointly create... a new format for cross-strait prosperity and development.”

Mr Lai has accused China of trying to undermine the election, with Beijing appearing to ramp up pressure on the island in recent weeks.

Taiwanese authorities sent an emergency alert to phones across the island on Jan 9, around the time Beijing announced the successful launch of a satellite it says will gather astronomical data.

Taipei has also said it has detected a series of balloons over the Taiwan Strait in recent weeks, raising the spectre of a diplomatic incident in 2023 when a Chinese balloon floated over the continental US for what Washington described as espionage. AFP