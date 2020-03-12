China says peak of coronavirus epidemic has passed

A photo taken on March 3, 2020 shows a man with a mask cross an empty street in Beijing.
Published
31 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has passed the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday (March 12).

The comments were made by commission spokesman Mi Feng at a news conference.

 

