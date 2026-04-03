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China says peace talks advance between Afghanistan, Pakistan

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FILE PHOTO: Afghan men walk next to debris lying at the site of a drug rehabilitation center destroyed in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib/ File Photo

The fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan that started in October has killed scores of people on both sides.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BEIJING - Negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are advancing steadily, China said on April 3 following reports that the South Asian neighbours were meeting there to try to end their worst conflict since ‌the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

China, which shares a western border with both nations, has been trying to mediate between the allies turned foes, holding telephone calls with their foreign ministers and sending a special envoy on visits in March.

“Both Pakistan and Afghanistan attach importance to, and welcome, China’s mediation, and are willing to sit down for talks again, which is a positive development,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a daily press conference.

Ms Mao did not say where the talks were being held, though the neighbours have previously said they were in the north-western city of Urumqi.

China has been mediating and promoting talks, in close communication with both sides to build suitable conditions and provide a platform, Ms Mao said, adding that the three countries would issue further information in due course.

The fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan that started in October has killed scores of people on both sides, with Afghans taking the brunt.

Islamabad accuses the Afghan Taliban of harbouring Islamist militants who launch attacks in Pakistan, although Kabul denies this calling the militancy its neighbour’s domestic problem. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.