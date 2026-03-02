China urges Gulf states to unite against external interference amid widening conflict

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has voiced support for Iran in safeguarding its own legitimate rights and interests.

BEIJING - China's foreign minister urged Gulf countries to unite to oppose external interference on March 2, after US-Israeli attacks on Iran triggered a widening conflict in the region.

China hoped that the Gulf states would strengthen unity and develop neighbourly friendship to "keep their future and destiny in their own hands", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone call with his Omani counterpart, according to a statement released by the ministry.

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on the same day, Mr Wang said he believed that Iran could maintain national and social stability as well as attach importance to the legitimate concerns of its neighbours, a separate statement showed.

Attacks by the United States and Israel from Feb 28 killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and prompted retaliatory Iranian strikes on Israel and other Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

One Chinese citizen killed in Tehran

Mr Wang voiced support for Gulf countries in safeguarding their sovereignty and national security, as well as for Iran in safeguarding its own legitimate rights and interests.

In a phone call with France's foreign minister on March 2, Mr Wang called on Paris to work with China to promote the easing of tensions, according to another ministry statement.

Mr Wang on March 1 called the US and Israeli attacks and the killing of Khamenei "unacceptable" , and called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of talks.

The Iran conflict killed one Chinese citizen in the capital Tehran, while more than 3,000 were evacuated from the country, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said.

China was not informed in advance about the US military action, Ms Mao added.

She also denied Beijing was close to a deal to sell Iran supersonic anti-ship missiles, saying China was a responsible major power that "always fulfilled its international obligations". Six people with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters in February that such a deal was near completion.

Mr Jia Guide, China's ambassador to the United Nations, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 2 that the attacks against Iran and killing of the Iranian leader violated the principles of the UN Charter and the human rights of Iranians. REUTERS