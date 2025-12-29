China says it’s ‘seriously dissatisfied’ with monument demolition in Panama

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Police tape surrounds the area where a monument recognising Chinese contribution to the Panama Canal was relocated in Panama City.

BEIJING – China is seriously dissatisfied with the demolition of a Chinese monument by the local government in Panama’s Arraijan district in West Panama Province, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Dec 29.

The local government tore down the monument honouring Chinese contributions to the Panama Canal, citing safety issues and an expired land concession, drawing ire from the local Chinese community and criticism from Panama’s president.

“The nature of the forced demolition is very bad, which has seriously damaged the feelings of the vast number of overseas Chinese in Panama, and runs counter to the overall situation of China-Panama friendship,” the spokesman, Mr Lin Jian, said at a news briefing. REUTERS