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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing would “continue to make efforts to ease the situation and achieve a complete end to the war”.

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BEIJING – China said on April 8 it welcomes a ceasefire in the Middle East, underlining its role in encouraging a deal between the United States and Iran to pause hostilities for two weeks.

Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world’s oil, gas and fertiliser passes, easing concerns for the battered global economy.

The announcement came shortly before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who had threatened to obliterate Iran if it did not negotiate.

Mr Trump said on April 7 he believes China, which has sought to mediate in the conflict since its outbreak, had a hand in bringing Iran to the negotiating table.

“China welcomes relevant parties announcing the reaching of a ceasefire agreement,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference on April 8, without addressing Mr Trump’s comments directly.

“We have repeatedly introduced the efforts made by China,” she said, noting that Foreign Minister Wang Yi held 26 calls with his counterparts from relevant countries, while Beijing’s Middle East envoy had “shuttled across” the war-torn region.

Beijing would “continue to make efforts to ease the situation and achieve a complete end to the war”.

Under the ceasefire, the US will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, while Tehran, in turn, temporarily reopens the Strait of Hormuz, according to Washington.

Israel has said it supports Mr Trump’s decision to suspend his bombing of Iran, but maintained the ceasefire “does not include Lebanon”.

Meanwhile, Iran has proposed a 10-point plan for securing an end to the war, which Mr Trump said was “workable”. AFP