China says it uncovers alleged CIA spy, a Chinese national recruited in Italy

BEIJING - China has uncovered an alleged spy for the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a Chinese national who worked for a military industrial group and was offered money and immigration to the US in exchange for sensitive military information, the state broadcaster reported on Friday.

Zeng, who was regarded as a classified person, went to Italy to pursue further education and while there became acquainted with a US embassy official, said the CCTV report.

He was found to have signed an espionage agreement with the US and received training before returning to China to carry out espionage activities, it reported.

CCTV said “compulsory measures” had been taken against him, but did not give any further details.

China has been stepping up its oversight on what it deems espionage activities.

Early in August, the state security ministry said the nation should encourage its citizens to join counter-espionage work, including creating channels for individuals to report suspicious activity as well as commending and rewarding them.

The ministry said a system that makes it “normal” for the masses to participate in counter-espionage must be established.

In July, China introduced an anti-espionage law which bans the transfer of any information related to national security and interests without defining the terms.

The new law alarmed the US while the European Union ambassador to China said in May he was not sure the opening up of the Chinese economy was compatible with the counter-espionage law. REUTERS