China says it strongly supports HK govt's arrest of activists

BEIJING • China yesterday offered strong support for the Hong Kong government's decision to arrest 15 activists, and said that certain "radicals" in the city were blind to the interference of outside forces, in a pointed reference to Washington and London.

The Hong Kong police arrested the 15 activists - including veteran politicians, a publishing tycoon and senior barristers - in raids last Saturday in the biggest crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of mass protests last year, drawing condemnation from the United States and Britain. The 15 were detained on charges of illegal assembly.

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said the actions of the police were made in accordance with the evidence they had gathered and were "normal law enforcement measures" to ensure the rule of law and order.

"We resolutely support this," it said in a statement.

US and British criticism failed to take into account the "objective facts" about the illegal protests and violent activities that took place in Hong Kong and is slander against the police, the office said.

It added that some opposition and "radical elements" in Hong Kong have vilified the central government at every turn, saying it interferes in the territory's high degree of autonomy.

"But they ignore the intervention of external forces in the internal affairs of Hong Kong, including the law enforcement of the police and legal authorities and judicial judgements, even seeking foreign countries to sanction Hong Kong.

"This is to confuse right from wrong and is double standards."

China continues to unswervingly support Hong Kong's police and judicial authorities, and will safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, the statement added.

Hong Kong returned to Beijing's rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees it broad freedoms and a high degree of autonomy. But many in Hong Kong fear Beijing is not living up to those promises.

The spike in arrests comes amid deepening fears over Beijing pressure on Hong Kong's independent judiciary.

In a special report published last week, three of Hong Kong's top judges told Reuters that the independence of the judicial system is under assault from the Communist Party leadership in Beijing.

Last Saturday's arrests come after several months of relative calm amid a partial coronavirus lockdown, even as Chinese and city government officials launch a new push for tougher national security laws for the city.

