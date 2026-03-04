Straitstimes.com header logo

China says it seeks communications with US but vows to hold its ‘red lines’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

National People's Congress (NPC) spokesperson Lou Qinjian speaks during a press conference ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

National People's Congress spokesman Lou Qinjian said China and the US should respect each other and coexist peacefully.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – China is willing to work with the US to promote communication on all levels, while upholding its “red lines” and principles, Mr Lou Qinjian, a spokesman for its Parliament, said on March 4.

The National People’s Congress opens its annual session on March 5, where it will unveil the economic targets and policy priorities for 2026.

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment for China-US relations, as both sides look to stabilise ties ahead of an expected summit of leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing at the end of March.

China and the US should respect each other and coexist peacefully, Mr Lou said.

“China has its own principles and red lines, and as always, will resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests,” he told a press conference.

Diplomacy between heads of state has an “irreplaceable strategic role” in guiding the two countries’ ties, Mr Lou added, urging them to “expand the list of cooperation (areas) while reducing the list of problems”.

He called on the US Congress to view China “objectively”, and do more to benefit ties.

A White House official has confirmed Mr Trump will travel to China from March 31 to April 2, although Beijing has made no official announcement.

Top trade negotiators of both sides are expected to meet in Paris next week to discuss potential business deals linked to the highly anticipated meeting, Bloomberg News said on March 3. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump’s Asian allies fear Iran war will sap defences against China
Rubio says US-China ties at ‘strategic stability’ ahead of Trump trip
See more on

China

United States

Donald Trump

US-China ties

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.