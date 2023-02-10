China says it’s ready to ‘enhance’ ties with Taiwan opposition

BEIJING – China said it is willing to forge closer ties with Taiwan’s main opposition party, underscoring recent efforts by Beijing to adjust its tough approach to the democratically run island.

Mr Song Tao, the head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Kuomintang (KMT) Vice-Chairman Andrew Hsia on Thursday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Mr Song said China and its ruling Communist Party are “willing to enhance exchanges and build up mutual trust with the KMT, and work with the KMT to promote relations between the two parties and two sides of the Taiwan Strait”.

The Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei said Beijing was handling the talks with Mr Hsia in a way that was “harming our sovereign dignity”. Beijing should “abandon coercive thinking towards Taiwan”, it added.

China is wooing the KMT as campaign season heats up for a presidential election in Taiwan in January 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be calculating that easing off would boost the chances of a candidate from the opposition, which shares the idea that Taiwan is part of China.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Zhu Fenglian said on Wednesday that her nation’s “policy on Taiwan is consistent and clear and won’t change based on Taiwan’s political situation”.

Beijing has pledged to bring Taiwan under its control one day, by force if necessary. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying that only the island’s 23 million people can decide their future.

One of the leading presidential candidates for Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, Vice-President William Lai, once described himself as a “political worker for Taiwanese independence”, the type of rhetoric that angers Beijing.

China’s top foreign policy official, Mr Wang Yi, last year compared the drive for independence to a charging rhinoceros that must be stopped in its tracks. He also criticised the United States, Taiwan’s main military backer, for speeding the movement along.

Mr Hsia may also meet Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning, the No. 4 official in China’s ruling Communist Party, during his nine-day trip across the strait. If that meeting takes place, it would show the high priority that China is placing on Mr Hsia’s visit.

KMT head Eric Chu said that the trip was aimed at talking with new officials dealing with Taiwan, and to try to resolve issues on agricultural and fishery products. Mr Song recently took over as head of TAO, the Chinese government’s department for handling cross-Strait affairs.

Beijing recently signalled that it may resume shipments from more than 60 Taiwanese food companies that were among exporters it barred last year. The move would pull back on an unofficial punishment China has used to show displeasure with President Tsai Ing-wen for activities such as fostering ties with the US.

In a further sign that China is changing tack on Taiwan, Chinese state media said on Friday the nation had restarted a passenger link between the coastal city of Quanzhou and the Taiwanese island of Kinmen. Two similar travel links resumed earlier.