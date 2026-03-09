China says it opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China "opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs".

BEIJING – China said on March 9 that Iran’s decision to name Mr Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader following the killing of his father was a domestic matter, and it opposed any attempt to target him.

Israel’s military has threatened to target any successor to former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the first wave of US and Israeli strikes on Iran .

US President Donald Trump had previously dismissed Mr Mojtaba Khamenei as a “lightweight”, and insisted he should have a say in appointing a new Iranian leader.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters on March 9 that Iran’s decision to appoint the younger Khamenei was “based on its Constitution”.

“China opposes interference in other countries’ internal affairs under any pretext, and Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected,” he said when asked about the threats against the new leader.

Israel and the US have continued pounding Iran in recent days, with Tehran retaliating by launching waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf neighbours hosting US forces.

Beijing is a close partner of Tehran and condemned the killing of the former supreme leader, but it has also criticised the Iranian strikes against Gulf states.

China’s envoy to the Middle East urged de-escalation when he met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister for talks on March 8 .

“China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, prevent further escalation of tensions, and avoid causing greater harm to the people of regional countries,” Mr Zhai Jun told his counterpart, Mr Faisal Farhan.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said March 8 that the war “should never have happened” and called for an end to fighting.

The conflict has threatened global energy security and trade, as well as China’s oil supplies.

More than 80 per cent of Iranian oil exports went to China in 2025 , according to analytics firm Kpler.

That accounted for a relatively small proportion of China’s total seaborne oil imports, standing at 13 per cent, Kpler data shows.

However, more than half of China’s total seaborne crude imports in 2025 came from the wider Middle East, Kpler said, making it highly dependent on transit through the Strait of Hormuz. AFP