China says it has spent $6.2 billion to fight virus outbreak

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - China has spent 31.6 billion yuan (S$6.2 billion) to control the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Liu Kun said.

About 71.9 billion yuan of fiscal funds have been allocated to the epidemic, including ensuring medical care and outbreak control measures are in place, Mr Liu said on Sunday (Feb 9).

The central government's fiscal authorities will continue to offer favourable policies to curb the spread of the virus, Mr Liu said in remarks posted on the finance ministry's website.

He said local fiscal departments should support the resumption of factory production, and help small and medium-sized firms that may face difficulties after the Spring Festival.