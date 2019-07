BEIJING (AFP) - China on Friday (July 19) said it "deplores" remarks made by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who challenged the criminal detention of an Australian-Chinese writer who is held in China on national security grounds.

"China deplores the statement made by the Australian foreign minister and urges the Australian side not to interfere in China's lawful handling of the case in any way and stop issuing irresponsible remarks," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.