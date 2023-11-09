China says climate talks with US a success

BEIJING – China said on Thursday that climate talks with the United States had been a success, following high-level diplomacy aimed at strengthening cooperation between the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters.

The talks between the top officials come ahead of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, where the two powers are seeking to improve ties after years of frosty relations.

Beijing’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the talks – between US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua – “ended successfully” on Wednesday.

The two sides “engaged in a comprehensive, in-depth exchange of views”, it said, adding that they “achieved positive results on developing bilateral climate change cooperation and action”.

Countries will gather in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the month for the COP28 summit aimed at building consensus for limiting global warming.

Beijing and Washington have agreed to “jointly push for the success” of that meeting, the ministry said.

That success will hinge on agreement between the US and China, which are working to patch up relations that sank to some of their deepest lows in recent years over issues including trade, human rights and national security.

Washington sent top officials in 2023 to Beijing in a bid to re-establish high-level dialogue.

This week, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng said his country was open to talks with the US at “all levels”.

Neither the US nor China have officially confirmed the upcoming Biden-Xi talks.

But informed sources said on Wednesday that the two sides had made arrangements to hold the meeting on Nov 15 on the sidelines of next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, which the US is hosting.