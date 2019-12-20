China says Canada's attempt to link US trade matter with other issues doomed to fail

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday (Dec 20) Canada's attempt to link Sino-US trade matters with other issues is doomed to fail.

Mr Geng Shuang, spokesman at the ministry, made the comment at a regular media briefing when asked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest remarks on the China-US trade talks.

Mr Trudeau said on Thursday that the US government should not finalise a trade deal with China unless the pact also secured the release of two Canadians detained by Beijing.