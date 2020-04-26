China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged

The number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero by April 26.
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday (April 26).

"The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.

The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 per cent of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84 per cent of China's total.

 
 
 
 

