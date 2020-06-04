China says 95 foreign airlines can apply to resume flights

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's aviation authority said on Thursday (June 4) that 95 foreign airlines that have suspended services to China can now apply to resume flights, according to the agency's official newspaper.

It estimated that the number of international flights would increase by 50 from June 8 to 150 per week.

An average of 4,700 passengers are expected to arrive per day versus around 3,000 now, said the website of caacnews, the official newspaper for the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

