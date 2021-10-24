China says 76% of population have received complete doses of Covid-19 vaccines

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has given complete doses of Covid-19 vaccines to about 75.6 per cent of its population as at Saturday (Oct 23), National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said on Sunday.

Some 1.068 billion people have now been inoculated with the required dosages, out of a population of 1.412 billion, Ms Mi told a news briefing.

The country has administered a total of 2.245 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines as at Saturday, official data showed.

China is giving people whose last dose was given at least six months ago a booster shot, with priority groups including essential workers, older people and those with weaker immune systems.

China has largely contained the virus in most areas, and the sporadic local outbreaks are tiny compared with those seen in other countries.

However, Ms Mi cautioned on Sunday there is increasing risk that China's latest outbreak, involving over 100 infections in a week across 11 provincial areas, will spread further.