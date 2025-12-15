China sanctions Japanese retired general over Taiwan links

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BEIJING – China imposed sanctions on the former top uniformed member of Japan’s military, accusing the ex-general of colluding with Taiwanese “separatist” forces.

Beijing has frozen any assets that Mr Shigeru Iwasaki holds in China, barred him from entering the country and prohibited all Chinese organisations and individuals from interacting with him, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on Dec 15 .

The largely symbolic sanctions appear to be a response to his appointment earlier in 2025 as an adviser to Taiwan’s cabinet.

Mr Iwasaki served as chief of staff of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces (SDF) , its top military post, from 2012 to 2014.

During that period, tensions escalated between Tokyo and Beijing over islands in the East China Sea controlled by Japan but also claimed by China and Taiwan.

As SDF chief, he helped lead the development of joint operations for Japan’s military and coordinated closely with US forces. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Taiwan’s cabinet spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sanctions come as relations between Japan and China have worsened to their lowest point in years over Taiwan.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November that a Chinese military move against the self-ruled island could so threaten Japan that it might authorise its own military to act, enraging Beijing, which views anything related to Taiwan as an internal matter.

This is the second Japanese national China has sanctioned in 2025 , after it imposed similar measures on lawmaker Hei Seki in September. Mr Seki, who was born in China and later became a Japanese citizen, was accused by Beijing of interfering in China’s internal affairs and undermining its sovereignty.

In a later interview, he called for Japan to leverage its alliance with the US to counter China’s threatened retaliation over Ms Takaichi’s remarks. BLOOMBERG