China sanctions aide of Japan PM Takaichi for Taiwan ties

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A close aide of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was accused of colluding with “separatist forces” in Taiwan.

– China on March 30 imposed sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya, a close aide of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, due to his “collusion with Taiwan independence” forces, in its latest move in a diplomatic row over Taiwan.

Beijing will bar Mr Furuya’s entry into China, and freeze his property and other assets in the country effective immediately, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Mr Furuya, as the head of a cross-party Japan-Taiwan lawmakers group, has visited Taiwan many times accompanying Japanese political leaders, most recently earlier in March to meet its President Lai Ching-te in Taipei.

The Chinese ministry accused Mr Furuya of colluding with “separatist forces” in Taiwan, as he made trips to the island “in defiance of China’s strong opposition”.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory, objects to official visits by foreign politicians to the island as they are seen to be undermining the one China principle and Beijing’s claim over the island.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

The ministry said Mr Furuya’s actions “constitute gross interference in China’s internal affairs, and seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

In response, speaking to reporters at Japan’s Parliament, Mr Furuya said visiting Taiwan is a natural function of the parliamentary group he leads, adding he had not visited China in decades and had no assets there, according to news outlet Kyodo.

Mr Furuya has also been a close aide of Ms Takaichi, supporting her election as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader in 2025 .

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have deteriorated since Ms Takaichi suggested in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response.

Earlier in 2025 , Beijing also sanctioned China-born Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei for his remarks on issues including Taiwan. REUTERS