China’s Xi grooms next-generation party leaders, but no anointed heir yet

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping may not have anointed an heir as he took an unprecedented third term as China’s paramount leader more than a year ago, but he has been grooming the next generation of leaders and appointing Communist Party of China (CPC) cadres born in the 1970s to vice-ministerial positions.

The State Council, or Cabinet, promoted three senior government officials in January and another six on Feb 23 as part of a reshuffle ahead of the annual full session of Parliament and its advisory body that will kick off on March 4.