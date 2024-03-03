News analysis

China’s Xi grooms next-generation party leaders, but no anointed heir yet

and
Mr Hu Haifeng, 51, son of former Chinese president Hu Jintao, is believed to be the youngest of the recently promoted officials. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 03, 2024, 12:42 PM
Published
Mar 03, 2024, 12:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping may not have anointed an heir as he took an unprecedented third term as China’s paramount leader more than a year ago, but he has been grooming the next generation of leaders and appointing Communist Party of China (CPC) cadres born in the 1970s to vice-ministerial positions.

The State Council, or Cabinet, promoted three senior government officials in January and another six on Feb 23 as part of a reshuffle ahead of the annual full session of Parliament and its advisory body that will kick off on March 4.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top